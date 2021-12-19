Ministry of Railway Development advisory board inaugurated

General News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Minister of Railway Development on Wednesday inaugurated in Accra a 12- member Advisory Board to promote constant interaction between the Ministry and the users of its services.



The move, which is in line with section 40 of the Civil Service Act, 1993 (PNDCL 327), is also to advise the Sector Minister on Adjustments in policy direction, planning objectives and operational strategies.



The Board is chaired by the Minister of Railway Development, Mr John Peter Amewu, with his Deputy, Mr Kwaku Asante–Boateng, as a member.



Other members of the Board are Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr Desmond Boateng; the Assistant Budget Analyst of the Ministry of Finance, Mr David Klotey Collison; Dr Michael Adjei Anyetei, Ghana Railway Company Limited; Professor Issaka Yakubu, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport and Mr Andrew Osei Mensah.



The rest are the Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Godwin Gadikor and other Government nominees; Togbe Keh XII, Ms Beatrice Agbley and Mr Abdullah Mohammed Sadiq.



Speaking at the Inauguration, Mr Amewu noted that the ministry had been established with a vision to develop a modern, robust and integrated railway system in the country.



He said the Suhum infrastructure would serve as a catalyst and a backbone for the transformation of the economy.



Mr Amewu stressed that the railway sector for some time now had been “defective and not functioning properly,” thus his outfit was working around the clock to revamp the sector.



He indicated that it was his desire to make the railway sector a separate entity, a vibrant catalyst for accelerated economic development.



The Minister explained that the railway sector would ensure that services and goods were transported cheaply and faster, adding that it would help a lot of Ghanaians to improve their economic life.



The Deputy Minister, Mr Boateng, stated that the task ahead of them in terms of wishes and finances was huge, therefore, there was the need to have good advisory board to ensure the smooth implementation of the projects.



He urged the members to provide leadership and guidance to the ministry to make Ghana’s railway transport system the lead in Africa.