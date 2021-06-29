Ministry of Information pledges support to the Special Mothers Project

Health News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: angelonline.com

The Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and his deputy, Madam Fatima Abubakar has pledged their support to the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy programme of cerebral palsy issues



Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who lauded the initiative said it will help make a significant impact in the lives of children with cerebral palsy and their families.



“The Ministry of Information will help facilitate meetings with relevant sector Ministries and personalities to enable you to court their support so that together we can enhance the lives of children with cerebral palsy,” he said.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah made the pledge when the Special Mothers Project called on him to make some policy suggestions that government could adopt to help improve and enhance the lives of children with cerebral palsy and their families



Madam Abubakar, on her part, said she was more than willing to do anything assigned her by her Minister to amplify the Special Mothers Project as well as support in any way possible.



Mrs. Hannah Awadzi, Founder and Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, among others suggested that graduates who have studied community-based rehabilitation be employed by the government to work in the schools to support the implementation of the inclusive education policy



“We will appreciate if government employs National Service persons who have studied disability and rehabilitation studies and attach them to special units within the mainstream schools to run an eight to five system that fits the schedule of most working parents,” she said



The National Health Insurance Scheme should absorb the cost of medication needed for children with cerebral palsy, the cost of therapy as well as the cost of seeing a counselor or psychologist for emotional support.