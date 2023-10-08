Ministry of Health assures clearance of antiretroviral drugs by October 7, 2023, refutes tax waiver claims

Health News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

The Ministry of Health has issued a rejoinder following media reports that donated antiretroviral drugs, were left at the port in July due to the lack of tax waivers.



The Ministry has also repudiated claims that these antiretroviral drugs were left at the port because of the government's failure to waive taxes.



According to the ministry, headlines suggesting the above are misleading and inaccurate and, hence do not reflect the truth.



The rejoinder also stated that the Ghana Supply Commission, on behalf of the Ministry of Health, has effectively managed the clearance of antiretroviral drugs and other medical items at the ports.



Additionally, the commission has put measures in place to secure the necessary funds needed to ensure the clearance of the drugs by Friday, October 13, 2023.



It also stated that, although only 4% of HIV/AIDS patients in Ghana depended on these specific drugs there were also feasible alternatives and enough drugs for the 96%.



