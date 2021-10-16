Ministry of Gender educates stakeholders on single window citizen engagement service platform

Regional News of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: Abubakari Sadiq Righteous, Contributor

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection on Thursday, 14th October, 2021 trained Client Service Officers, Community Focal Persons and District Social Welfare Officers in the three regions of the North on the new web-based Unified Grievance Redress System.



The system has been designed to receive, lodge, classify, attribute cases to appropriate programmes, as well as provision of feedback to complainants.



In an interview with mynorthtoday.com, Amoaku Bonti Kakra Asante, MIS Specialist for the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project elaborated that the participants of the training workshop have had their capacities built on how to lodge complaints on behalf of beneficiaries or other stakeholders, recording the complainant details on the UCMS web portal, and how to report complaints directly to Single Window Citizens Engagement Services (SWCES) via the toll-free lines, 0800 800 800 and 0800 900 900.



Mr. Amoaku said the objective of the platform is to enable citizens of Ghana report their grievances for redress both at the centralised and decentralised level, enhance the capacity of stakeholders to handle some grievances at the localised level and to also strengthen collaboration with local actors.



Participants at the workshop in Tamale at the Modern City hotel were taken through a step-by-step approach of logging onto the platform and using it to report on cases assigned to them from beneficiaries of government’s social protection programmes like the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR), Capitation Grant, National Health Insurance Scheme among others.



As part of the Government’s agenda to evolute power at the district level. It is important to strengthen and collaborate with these local actors to ensure the enhancement of grievance redress that will emanate from the grassroot level. In view of this, SWCES hopes to leverage on the existing structures at the district assembly to decentralize the Call Center at the local level.





