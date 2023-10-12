Ministry of Foreign Affairs refutes viral video of Ghanaians caught up in conflict in Israel

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has responded to a viral video allegedly depicting Ghanaians caught up in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.



It refuted the authenticity of the video and clarified that the incident did not occur in Gaza, Israel, or any location associated with the current conflict.



Earlier, a video emerged on social media suggesting that some Ghanaians were stranded in Gaza, Israel where the conflict between the two nations is heightened.



The video circulating indicates that some Ghanaians are trapped and don't know where to go with their items of luggage which were almost burnt due to the attack.



In a statement, the Ministry firmly advised the general public to dismiss the misleading video, emphasising that it is unrelated to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.



“The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has been drawn to a viral video of Ghanaians allegedly caught up in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.



“The Ministry wishes to state categorically that the incident in the said video did not occur in Gaza or Israel, or anywhere related to the ongoing conflict. The general public is therefore advised to disregard this misleading video.



The Ministry also urged individuals to reach out to the Ghana Embassy in Israel through dedicated hotlines in case of any concerns or emergencies involving Ghanaian citizens.



The provided hotlines are as follows:



• 00972 54 8662 281

• 00972 54 9316 007

• 00972 54 674 1553



The Ministry assured the public that the Ghanaian Community in Israel is currently safe, and it will continue to closely monitor the situation, providing updates as necessary.



