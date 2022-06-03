Ministry of Education to introduce 'how to become a delegate' course - Joseph Yamin

General News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

A former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports under the erstwhile NDC administration, Joseph Yamin says the use of money in politics has reached a crescendo to the extent that children now aspire to be delegated.



Reports indicate that delegates at the just-held regional elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) became rich overnight after monies paid by aspirants.



Some received ghc1000 among other items. Even though it has been denied, there were also reports that Chairman Wontumi who was re-elected as Ashanti Regional Chairman spent 1 trillion during the election.



Yamin who was also a former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister speaking on UTV's Adekye Nsroma said: "under NDC if you ask a child what do you want to become in future, they will mention doctor, lawyer…Now every child wants to be a delegate under NPP; not just any delegate, NPP delegate so the Education Ministry might have to change their course and introduce how to become a delegate and I’m sure the lecture rooms will be filled…they are destroying the fibre of this country"



Listen to him in the video below:



