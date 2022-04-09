Ministry of Communication, EOCO, others to face power disconnection for owing GH¢8 million

General News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has given six state institutions a three working days ultimatum to pay a combined amount of GHC 8 million or faced disconnection.



In a notice served by the National Taskforce of ECG, the Ministry of Communication owes GH¢5,080,752.37, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), GH$558,014; National Information Technology Agency (NITA), GH¢1,543,113. 42; Internal Audit Agency, GH$545, 740.68; Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence, GH$208,318.50and Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), GH¢277,300.32.



According to Ghanaian times report, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Accra East said these institutions will be taken off the national grid if they fail to settle their debts.



“If they fail to settle their debts by Monday, April 11, 2022, then we have no option but to disconnect them,” she stated



She added that her team is set to visit about 29 other state institutions which include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ministry and Regional Integration, the Ministry of Education University of Ghana and Embassies among others.



She added that individual and private institutions that owed ECG to demand payment.



He however urged customers desist from illegal connections to avoid disconnection.



