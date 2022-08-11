Ministerial reshuffle: 'Those whom the gods wish to destroy, they first make mad' - Akufo-Addo told

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

"This is a clear indication that they don't have the men and any further approach to reshuffle will cause his government to spiral down further. Ghanaians should rather brace for the worst."



That is the assessment of the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, on the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



To him, the only hope for disillusioned Ghanaians is for them to take advantage of the 2024 polls and vote the incompetent NPP out of power.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that President Akufo-Addo's posture, relative to calls for a reshuffle, clearly shows that he has lost it and has nothing left in him again to take the country out of the dungeons of a failed economy and provide a permanent solution to the hardships Ghanaians suffer daily.



"You claim to have the men yet these men have proven to be as incompetent as your government. Ghanaians are clamouring for a reshuffle which they believe can inject some fire into the system to turn the economy around but you are saying otherwise.



"This clearly shows that the Nana Addo government does not have the men as they claim because he (Akufo-Addo) fears if he changes the already underperforming team, the next appointees will even make matters worse. And like the adage 'Those whom the gods wish to destroy they first make mad'," he said.



The NDC scribe however could not fathom why the President would also want to blame the NDC for his inability to reshuffle his non-performing Ministers.



"What about your own party members and Ghanaians who are appealing to you for a change which they believe can somehow turn things around?" he rhetorically asked.



Akufo-Addo: I’ll not heed to reshuffle calls to destabilise my government



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to a public call for him to reshuffle his appointees, especially ministers of state and says, he has no immediate plans of heeding to those calls.



To him, the output of the Ministers were consistent with the expectations and therefore there is no need to reshuffle them.



For all you know, it is people who want to destabilise my government or people who are looking for jobs, who are behind those calls, he said.



President Akufo-Addo made the reaction in a radio interview with the Tamale based Radio North Star on Monday [August 8, 2022], as part of his tour of the Northern Region this week.



"The issue of reshuffling or performance of my ministers is a daily pre-occupation, I'm required on a daily basis to ask myself whether a particular minister is up to the mark.



"I am the final authority and if they are not up to the mark, I'm required to act. So if they are up to expectations then I don't have any reason to heed to the calls for reshuffling," President Akufo-Addo said.



