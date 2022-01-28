Minister urges Clergymen to support 'Operation Clean Your Frontage’ initiative

General News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has urged Clergymen to use their pulpit to encourage their congregations to support the 'Operation Clean Your Frontage’ initiative.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister said their role as Clergymen would contribute effectively in achieving the goals of the initiative by appealing to the conscience of members to observe good sanitation practices within their communities. Mr Quartey said this in Accra at a meeting with the Clergy for them to support the initiative to make the city clean. The government in 2021 launched the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ initiative for the Greater Accra Region. The policy by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council seeks to make it obligatory for all individuals and corporate entities to be responsible for the cleaning and greening of their immediate surroundings. The Regional Minister said the necessary bye-laws had been passed and gazetted by the 29 Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region to enable the lawful implementation of the initiative. It expects to deploy over 3,000 people to implement sanitation bye-laws under the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ initiative. The initiative, the Minister said, would start from February 1, 2022, involving over 15,000 National Service Personnel, traders, and business operators around Circle, Osu, Okaishie, Agbogbloshie, Lapaz and its environs. He said there was a stakeholders dialogue with the leadership of all Transport Unions, GUTA, Market Queens and some MCEs on the enforcement of the “Operation Clean Your Frontage” Bye-Law and the ban of Motorised Tricycles on highways and principal streets of Accra. It was also resolved at the meeting that all non-unionised public transport operators, also known as ‘Floating drivers’ must move into the various lorry stations to load passengers. Stakeholders agreed that all traders and hawkers selling on the streets and pavements must move back into the market sheds and stalls. The Clergymen expressed commitment to support the initiative and called on all to partner with the government to clean the city. Reverend Cyril Fayose, the General Secretary, Christian Council of Ghana, said the Council had launched a waste recycling project to reduce waste challenges in the country.



