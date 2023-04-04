Minister snubs caterers in Ashanti region over GH¢3 allocation fee

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Scores of caterers on the school feeding programme in the Ashanti region were left in shock, when the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah snubbed them, on Monday April 3, 2023.



The aggrieved traders had gone to the Regional Coordinating Council to present a petition.



For weeks now, these caterers in Ashanti region have been protesting for the release of payments which is almost a year in arrears, and an upward adjustment of the allocation fee, from 97 pesewas per head to GHc3.



They have attributed the demand for adjustment to hikes in prices of food stuff and other food commodities on market.



On March 20, they besieged the regional school feeding secretariat, hoping to be reimbursed but that did not happen.



On March 27, they were left with another disappointment.



A petition was to be presented to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah after weeks of no response from the government particularly from the Minister of Gender responsible for managing the school feeding program.



However, they were left disappointed when the minister snubbed them.