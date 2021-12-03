Minister reviews curfew hours in Bawku

General News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: GNA

Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior, has reviewed curfew hours from 18:00 hours to 06:00hours in the Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region.



In a statement signed and copied to the media, Mr Dery said the review was based on the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and by Executive Instrument.



The review of the curfew hours from 1600hours to 0600hours, the Minister said was the result of improved security in communities in the Bawku Municipality and the environs concerned.



“Government calls on the Chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace,” Mr Dery said.



The Minister emphasized the total ban on all persons in Bawku and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapon.



“Any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” he added.