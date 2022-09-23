Minister of Health commends IMAH for contributing to access to quality health care services in Ghana

Health News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: Eye on Port

The Minister for Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Manu has commended the management of IMAH for the investment they have made in the country’s health sector as well as their contribution to ensuring access to quality essential health care services in the country.



Speaking at a durbar to climax the 5th-anniversary celebration of the hospital, he said government was doing everything within its capacity to give existing health facilities in the country a phase lift, as part of its plan to promote quality health care in the country.



He appealed to the management of the hospital to eschew intolerable ventures and produce accountability, sustainability and quality health care in its operations.



The Minister of Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, highlighted some of the expectations of the hospital which is poised for excellence in healthcare delivery.



“There should be access to your services for the people that you serve and the focus should not be on only available services but affordable and acceptable services. As more and more people access your services ensure that there is easy, fast and open access to your services at all hours of the day and night since your duties are to your cherished partners,” he charged.



The Board Chairman of GPHA, Isaac Osei called on the management of the hospital to ensure that staff are trained and mentored to give off their best.



“I believe that a facility like this requires very strong routine and periodic maintenance plan and as part of the plan IMaH management should engage the propriety supplies so that our staff can be trained in at least for routine maintenance activities,” he said.



The Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Mr. Michael Luguje commended past Director Generals of GPHA for their immense contribution towards the establishment of the Hospital adding that it was his expectation that IMaH will be a destination for medical tourism.



“Anybody who visited this hospital told us we have the best in the world so what you need now is that touch of hospitality service. We want to see tomorrow that all the medical tourism in India, South Africa, Us and UK coming to IMaH,” he said.



The CEO of IMAH, Dr Sylvester Yaw Oppong said since its inception in September 2017, the hospital has been committed to the provision of people-centred service by way of well-trained professionals.



He also said the facility has seen a significant increase in its scope of service from eight specialized services to twenty-two cardiac catheterizations.