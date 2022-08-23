Minister of Education presents 66-seater bus to UCC

General News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has presented a brand new 66-seater bus to the University of Cape Coast (UCC).



The gesture was in fulfillment of a pledge he made to the University during the launch of the 60th anniversary celebration of UCC in April, this year.



This move by the Minister is to support the transportation of UCC faculty who will volunteer to embark on academic visitations to basic schools in the Central Region to amplify the need for school children to take their studies seriously and use themselves as role models to motivate these students to excel academically.



At a brief handover ceremony at Accra Senior High School, Dr. Adutwum implored faculty and other staff members of the University to support this worthy cause.



The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Constituency, encouraged authorities of the University to use the vehicle for its intended objectives. He also urged UCC to maintain the vehicle properly to prolong its lifespan towards enhancing quality education in the region.



The Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rosemond Boohene, who received the keys to the vehicle, lauded the minister for the donation.



She promised the minister that UCC would use the vehicle strictly for its intended purpose.



Background



In April, this year, at the launch of the UCC at 60 anniversary celebrations, Dr. Adutwum tasked faculty of UCC to volunteer and visit basic schools in Cape Coast to encourage pupils to take their studies seriously.



Such visitations by faculty, he underscored, would imprint on the minds of school children to strive hard to become like them in future.



To that end, the minister appealed to UCC management to set up a “Neighbourhood Academic Initiative” aimed at mentoring and guiding basic school children in Cape Coast to achieve their academic dreams.



As a result, Dr. Adutwum promised to donate a vehicle emblazoned with “UCC Neighbourhood Academic Initiative” to facilitate the transportation of volunteers.



On Wednesday, August 18, 2022, the minister redeemed his promise to UCC.