Minister of Education hails Bawumia’s commitment and loyalty to NPP as he pledges support

Politics of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Race for next NPP leader intensifies



Bawumia tipped to succeed Nana Addo as next flagbearer



Alan Kyerematen seen as Bawumia's main contender in the race





The Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has commended the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his committed and loyal service to the NPP party.



In a public show of admiration for Dr Bawumia, during a sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of Phase 1 of the 32 state-of-the-art Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) centres in Abrankese in the Ashanti Region, Dr Adutwum also hailed the Vice President for his hard work, competence and loyalty to the President, as well as his dedicated service to Ghana.



“Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is someone who has shown loyalty and commitment to the President and the New Patriotic Party,” said Dr Adutwum, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region.



“He has served Africa and Ghana well and shown that he is a competent and visionary leader," added Dr Adutwum.



The Education Minister and MP then assured the Vice President of his "support to succeed," as well as the support of his kinsmen and constituents "when it is time."



“My only wish is that God grants him his heart desires. And when it is time, myself, Nananom (chiefs) and the Bosomtwe constituency will support him to realise that dream," Dr Adutwum declared.



"He is a good man and we will support him to succeed and achieve whatever that it is on his heart."



Dr Adutwum is the latest high profile member of the NPP to publicly declare support for Dr Bawumia.



A few days ago, two Ministers, who double as Members of Parliament; Hawa Koomson - Minister of Fisheries and MP for Kasoa, and Andrew Agyapa Merson - a Deputy Minister of Energy and MP for Sekondi, publicly declared support for Dr Bawumia, stating he is the best person to lead the NPP to the next Presidential elections.