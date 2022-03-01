Minister meets families of Ghanaians in Ukraine on evacuation efforts

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians caught up in Russia-Ukraine crisis



Government conducts coordinated efforts to evacuate nationals



Some students refuse to come back home after leaving Ukraine



The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, met with parents and relatives of Ghanaians in Ukraine, including students.



The minister, during the meeting held at the Accra International Conference Centre, stated the president’s concern when it comes to the safety of Ghanaian citizens who have been caught up in the recent military invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.



“I assure you that the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been keenly following developments and remains concerned for the safety and security of our people who may still be in Ukraine. It is for this reason that he directed that we quickly go to work to evacuate our nationals,” the minister said.



Listing some of the efforts by the ministry in executing the task so far, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said the ministry has so far gotten in touch with over 500 Ghanaian citizens some of whom have safely exited Ukraine to other countries for evacuation.



She mentioned the arrival of 17 students in the country on Tuesday morning and called for the collaboration of parents in ensuring the safe transportation of their wards from Ukraine and subsequently to Ghana at the cost of government.



From the various concerns that were shared by the parents who were present during the meeting, the minister said her outfit was going to strategize in making sure of a well-coordinated exercise.



She said the ministry will immediately set up a call centre to facilitate communication between the ministry, affected Ghanaians and their families.



TWI NEWS



She, however, called on the parents to ensure their children take advantage of government’s efforts and come back home as persons who refuse to be evacuated will be left on to their fate.



“I wish to inform you that as at 5 pm, on 28th of February which is yesterday, an estimated number of 527 Ghanaian nationals had crossed the Ukrainian border to various countries, and they will soon be with us as long as they are willing to be evacuated and it will be at no cost to them.



“I say that because there are some who have indicated that they do not wish to come back home. So after a couple of days, they will be on their own because government cannot cover those people forever. What we are covering is to bring them to a safe place which is back home,” she said.



Speaking to some of the parents after the meeting, they expressed concerns about the safety of their wards but also expressed hope in the success of government's evacuation efforts.



TWI NEWS