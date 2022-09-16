Minister for the Interior signs book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

General News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: Dzifa Hukporti, Contributor

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, has signed the book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at the British High Commission in Accra.



The late Queen Elizabeth II was born on 21 st April 1926 and died on Thursday, 8th September 2022. She reigned for over 70 years making her the longest British Monarch.



Mr Ambrose Dery, who went with the Minister for Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, commiserated with the bereaved family, the Government and the people of Great Britain.



He said the celebration of the life of Queen Elizabeth II should further deepen the relationship between Ghana and Britain.