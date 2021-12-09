Minister cautions contractors against shoddy works

General News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: GNA

Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency in the Ahafo Region has cautioned contractors executing various government projects in the area against shoddy works.



During inspection visits to some project sites in the constituency, Dr. Prempeh also the Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing asked the contractors to speed up and complete the projects within schedule to benefit the constituents.



Contractors have abandoned work on several projects including educational facilities such as classroom blocks, dormitories, hostels, and some major roads in the area.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that most of the contractors executing the projects had not been on site for months because of lack of funds to continue the projects.



But, Dr. Prempeh asked the contractors to resume work, and assured to follow-up and facilitated payment processes.



Some of the abandoned projects, the MP inspected included separate boys and girls dormitories, administration, and masonry blocks at the Yamfo Vocational Institute.



Dr. Prempeh also inspected the progress of work on the construction of the Community Health-based Planning Services (CHPS) compound at Rubi and a Kindergarten block at Tano-Ano.



She, however, lauded the progress of work on the extension of electricity to Rubi, Beposo, Koope, Asuade, Agona, Tano-Ano, and Atudrobesa, which would open up the farming communities, and better the living conditions of the rural folks.



Dr. Prempeh said every community in the constituency had in one way or other benefited from development projects including health and educational facilities as well as potable drinking water and durbars grounds.



She assured the people the government would do everything possible to ensure that works on abandoned development projects in the area were resumed and completed.



The MP later told the GNA she had lobbied for the construction of more than 150 boreholes, many durbar grounds, markets, Astro-turf pitch, as well as CHPS compounds and classroom blocks spread across the local communities in the constituency.