Minister calls on the public to participate fully in the PHC

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has called on the public to participate actively in the ongoing Population and Housing Census (PHC).



He said the exercise would enable the government and development partners to plan the country’s development to the benefit of the citizenry.



Dr Bin Salih, who made the call in Wa on Monday after census officials enumerated his household, said the exercise was very crucial and urged the public to get enumerated.



“Most of the time, we estimate the population of the Upper West Region; but with this exercise, we will get the accurate data for the region. That is why I am urging everyone in the region to avail him or herself to be enumerated.



“It will enable government and other interested organisations to be able to use the data that will be gathered for planning purposes as well as other relevant issues,” he explained.



He said the data would help in the even distribution of national resources to ensure that no part of the country would be deprived of development planning.



Mr Sixtus Jeremiah Dery, the Upper West Regional Statistician, noted that the new system employed by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to collect the data was effective and efficient and would ensure the smooth conduct of the exercise.



He said they had deployed a total of 1845 enumerators and 408 supervisors on the field to conduct the exercise, adding that each enumerator was expected to count, at least, ten households a day.



Mr Dery said the field officers would observe the COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing and wearing of nose masks.



He said no one was expected to be paid before he or she would provide the information, saying “It is the civic responsibility of every citizen to provide the information.”



Some of the census questions include one’s ethnic group, nationality and religious affiliation among others.



