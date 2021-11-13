Minister advises MMDCEs to stay in their Districts

Regional News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister has advised the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the region to endeavour to stay in their respective jurisdictions for effective delivery of their mandate.



“All appointees, you have until the end of this month to move to your respective jurisdiction-go there, stay there and live with the people”, he said.

Dr Bin Salih who said this during the swearing-in of the remaining three MDCEs in Wa, said they would no longer tolerate the situation where some of them lived outside their jurisdiction and commuted on daily basis.



He said the practice of staying in Wa commuting to the Districts was affecting the coffers of the various Assemblies and that could not be allowed to continue.

He also advised them to strike good relations with their traditional and religious leaders, adding that they were key stakeholders and that if they wanted their stay in the community to be peaceful, they needed to have an excellent relation with the traditional authorities.



“Also do not forget about the hen that laid the golden egg, once you are able to do that there will be peace and harmony for us all to deliver on our mandate”, the Regional Minister added.



He admitted that the task on their hands was heavy, but with unity and cooperation, they would be able to surmount it.



Dr Bin Salih said the President had confidence in them and that was why he appointed them and urged them not to betray him but rather work to justify their appointment.



He also advised the MDCEs not to laud their positions over the people they were going to work with.



“As politicians, there will always be a day of reckoning-we are all young men and women, there is a tomorrow where you will need the support of the people you head to either maintain your position or even go higher”, he pointed out to them.



The Minister invited the public to the closing ceremony of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, which would be marked with a Mass Service at the Cathedral Church.



“We need the intervention of God for us to succeed and this is a fine opportunity for us to pray for God to show us the way”, he said.



He also reminded them about the launch of the fundraising event towards the construction of the National Cathedral and extended an invitation to the public to contribute their widow’s mite towards successful execution of the project.

“The successful completion of the project will enable the country have a facility of international standard, where they will not only host religious conferences, but all manner of conferences”, he said.



Dr Bin Salih announced that from 24th-25th of November 2020, the region would host the third edition of the Northern Ghana Development Summit, which would be graced by President Akufo-Addo, some Ambassadors, and Heads of various Corporations to discuss the development and investment opportunities in the region.



He, therefore, urged all stakeholders to make it a duty to be present to enrich the discussion in order to attract investors to the region.



The three who were sworn-in by His Lordship, Abdul-Yusif Asibey, the Supervising High Court Judge in Wa, include Mr Jacob Domekakpiery Dery, Lawra Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Nicolas N. Soyiri, Jirapa (MCE), and Madam Vidah Diorotey, Wa West District Chief Executive (DCE).



On behalf of her colleagues, Madam Vidah thanked the President for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to work hard to actualize the Presidents’ vision for their various districts.