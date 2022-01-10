Minister Yvonne releases much anticipated 'Unchangeable God' music video

Music of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah, Contributor

The moment of waiting is over after the release of the top-charting song, ‘Unchangeable God’. The fans requested the visuals of the song, and it has been delivered.



Superstar multi-talented Gospel musician Yvonne Asamoah–Tawiah known by her stage name Minister Yvonne comes through with another feel-good and spirit-filled music video in time for the weekend.



The music video is just a mere portion of the stunning imagery giving a good foretaste of what you can expect from the musician’s debut album.



The visual is straight off the heels of winning the UK–based Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards UK.



The song’s opening shot shows Minister Yvonne gracefully mounting a throne bestowed in a scenic forest surrounded by varieties of beautiful chrysanthemum. Then, Minister Yvonne begins to dance to the sweet-angelic song. The visual is punctuated with attractive backing vocalists and well-rehearsed choreography that adds color to the music video.



Indeed, outstanding creativity is never out of stock as it only takes people with creative excellence to have it well packaged. It is therefore not surprising visual for Minister Yvonne’s video is just striking and visually impressive.



In the empowering video, Minister Yvonne got glammed up in custom couture looks, including a colorful and flowing olive dress with top-of-the-range matching accessories.



The production concept, scenery, costume, lighting, and sound rhyme well with the infectious lyrics of the song. The powerful vocal dexterity and flawless delivery that came with the song in audio format are effectively maintained.

The stunning music video was directed by Ghanaian music video director @FiMenz.



In May 2021, the UK-based singer cum army officer with the British Armed Forces released her single “Shidaa” a Ga word for thanksgiving. The song featured the award-winning Gospel singer, MOG.



The Gospel diva with several award-winning hits such as “conqueror” and “Besuka” has this new year message to share with her fans “lovely people, 2021 was an amazing year for me. Thanks for appreciating my music ministry.



My new year resolution is to launch my debut album, hook more international collaborations, and keep on touching lives with my YAT Foundation. To my fans, allow yourself to dream your biggest dream in 2022”.



Watch the video below:







