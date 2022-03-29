Mining institute supports Apiate victims

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: GNA

The West African Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (WAIMM), has donated an amount of GHS 90,000 to the Apiate Support Fund Committee.



The Committee has been set up for the reconstruction of the Apiate Township near Bogoso in the Western Region of Ghana following an explosive disaster incident that occurred on January 20, 2022.



The amount which is equivalent to US$13,250.00 comes as the group's support to the community and members.



Presenting the cheque on behalf of WAIMM to the Apiate Support Fund Committee in Accra, Mr Lawrence Omari-Mensah, Executive Secretary, WAIMM, said the gesture formed part of the group's Corporate Social Responsibility.



He said: "By this WAIMM is extending our token of friendship to the people of Apiate and let them know that the organisation will be with them for the needed knowledge transfer and skill development."



Mr Omari-Mensah added it was the hope that WAIMM's contribution would bring some smiles to victims, emphasising that WAIMM would be with them as they regained from the long painful journey of recovery and re-construction from such a never forgotten disaster.



According to the Executive Secretary, WAIMM had created an environment where the views of industry professionals were highly respected and had also created a channel for the professionals to access current and emerging trends in technology and operations.



Mr Omari-Mensah said WAIMM had a strong code of professional ethics; by-laws that ensured all members carried out their duties with the highest professional standards to the benefit of the industry and society.



Mr Omari-Mensah noted that WAIMM was committed to demonstrating leadership in professional excellence and career advancement through innovative networking and professional development.



Receiving the donation, Dr Joyce Aryee, Chairperson for the Apiate Support Fund Committee, thanked WAIMM for the support.



She said the committee would be looking forward to working with WAIMM to bring the much-needed professional expertise during the reconstruction.



Dr Aryee also said the committee was planning a green and sustainable re-construction community of the Apiate township that would be emulated by other communities in the country.



WMM was represented by Omari-Mensah and Professor Daniel Mireku-Gyimah, the foundation Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology and the current President of WAIMM.



WAIMM, founded in 2010 and incorporated under the laws of Ghana in 2012, provides services to professionals engaged in every part of the Mining and Oil and Gas industry across West Africa and beyond.



WAIMM is a voluntary, not-for-profit organisation with the strategic objective of deepening professionalism in the mining and petroleum industry.



Currently, with member representations in Liberia, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Senegal, Mali, Cote D’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Niger and Ghana within the West African subregion, WAIMM has formed partnerships and collaborations with other resources industry professional organisations across the world.



It has the vision of being highly respected for exceptional Professional development, world-class networking and knowledge transfer.



While enhancing professional standards, providing professional development services and career development, providing exceptional leadership in science and industry, are the core focus of WAIMM, it has the primary objective of representing the complete spectrum of mining, mineral and petroleum industry professionals in the West African sub-region, to promote the interest of the industry across West African sub-region and beyond.



WAIMM seeks to increase professional recognition and career enhancement of members through workshops, seminars and conferences towards knowledge sharing about operational development and industry trends.