Minibus driver granted GH¢20,000 bail for careless driving

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: GNA

A minibus driver has been hauled before the Ofaakor Circuit Court for allegedly knocking down and killing a 75-year-old woman, Augustina Annan Botchway in Kasoa.



The accused, Prince Essel, was granted bail to the tune of GH¢20,000 with two sureties when he appeared before the Court presided over by Mr. Ebenezer Osei Darko on Monday.



He has been provisionally charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.



His plea was not taken and the case has been adjourned to Wednesday, March 02, 2022.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Annobil said on Friday, January 21, 2022, Essel, a commercial driver, was driving a VW LT 35 minibus with registration number GX 9540-21 from Opeikumah Blue Kiosk towards the main Kasoa Township on the Winneba-Kasoa Highway with two passengers on board.



He said, on reaching the Bible College road, the driver, who was occupying the outer lane, knocked down the old woman, who he claimed crossed him suddenly from his side.



The prosecution said the victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic, but was pronounced dead soon on arrival by the medical officer on duty.



The body of the old woman has been deposited at the morgue of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba for preservation and autopsy, the Prosecutor added.