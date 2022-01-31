Minerals Development Fund urged to meet needs of people

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has urged the Minerals Development Fund (MDF)to ensure projects undertaken in mining communities meet the needs of the people.



He said this would ensure that the people are impacted positively by the mineral resources exploited from their communities, as well as create a conducive environment for mining.



“Our people would want to see tangible projects, so that in the future we can say we got them out of the gold proceeds. And if the indigenes of our country, especially those from the mining communities, are going to be proud of something that we can show, much will depend on MDF,” he stated.



The Deputy Minister made the call when he paid a working visit to the MDF Office to familiarise himself with staff and management, and to ascertain their operations in Accra.



He said, “It is your duty to supervise tangible projects for Ghanaians to witness and for Ghanaians to benefit.”



Mr Duker asked local committees to judiciously use the funds allocated to them, and engage opinion leaders and indigenes of the communities to ensure that projects undertaken were relevant and of need to the people.



He called on other agencies under the mining sector to work together and contribute to the development of mining communities.



The Deputy Minister urged the MDF to monitor disbursed funds and track projects in the districts.



The Administrator of the MDF, Dr Norris Hammah, said that the policy directives to his outfit for the year would be followed to the latter.



Among other things, he said the MDF had undertaken the construction of a community center at Tamso-Tarkwa, a three-unit classroom block with office and ICT center at Ellembelle CHPS Compound in Wassa, and a 12-seater water closet toilet at Wamase Akrofuom.



He said the MDF had provided direct funding for the execution of 10 infrastructure projects on the campuses of the University of Ghana, Legon, and the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).