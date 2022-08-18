Minerals Commission rubbishes Suhuyini's claims of granting prospecting lincences to mining firms

General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

The Minerals Commission has dismissed claims by the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini that some mining companies have been granted licenses to prospect in some forest reserves in the country.



According to the commission, the claims by Alhassan Suhuyini are without merit and should be treated with utmost disregard.



In a press statement reacting to the allegations by the lawmaker, the Minerals Commission stated since assuming the role of Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor has not issued a single prospecting license to any mining company in the country.



“The attention of the Minerals Commission has been drawn to a publication by the Member of Parliament for Tamale North constituency, Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini, alleges that despite the ban on prospecting in Forest Reserves, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, has granted prospecting licences to some companies to prospect for minerals in Forest Reserves.



“The said publication is false and should be disregarded by the public. Since assuming office as Minister for Lands and Natural Resources on 5th March 2021, Hon. Jinapor has not granted a single prospecting licence to any company to undertake any exploration activities in Forest Reserves. Any person with a copy of any such licence should produce same,” parts of the statement read.



Reacting to the specific cases of Vimteco Ghana Bauxite and Akonta Mining Ltd, the Minerals Commission established that none of the two firms has a prospecting licence.



The Minerals Commission clarified that Akonta Mining has applied for a prospecting licence but the request has not been processed by the commission for subsequent approval by the sector minister.



“Contrary to the said publication, Vimetco Ghana Bauxite Ltd has no prospecting licence granted by the Minister. In the case of Akonta Mining Ltd., the Company has applied for a prospecting licence which is yet to be processed by the Minerals Commission. The Company also applied for a Forest Entry Permit to enter the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.



“By a letter dated August 8, 2022, the Forestry Commission wrote to the Minerals Commission indicating that although it has, in principle, no objection to the Company's application, the application must be processed "subject to the Honourable Minister of Lands and Natural Resources directive on mining in Forest Reserve."



