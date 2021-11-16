Minerals Commission Board pay a working visit to Electrochem Ghana Limited

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Officials of Minerals Commission of Ghana led by Mr. Martin Ayisi, CEO, and Board Chairperson, Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi paid a day's working visit to Electrochem Gh. Ltd at Sege in the Dangbe East District in the Greater-Accra Region.



In his speech, the CEO of the Minerals Commission indicated that, the purpose of the visit was to check the progress of work conducted by Electrochem.



Mr. Martin Ayisi reiterated the Government's commitment to developing an integrated salt corporation and hence, activities of Electrochem falls within, hence, the visit.



Dr. Daniel McKorley, Chairman of Electrochem Ltd expressed appreciation for the visit and updated the team of activities done so far.



He stated that, since Electrochem commenced operations in January this year, the company has carried out major infrastructural and operational works within this period.



The company which has a land size capacity of 41,000 acres, is currently developing close to 15,000 for production.



Dr. McKorley thanked the Chiefs and good people of Ada coupled with the efforts of the government for supporting them through periods of challenges.



The project coordinator, Mrs. Dorsu, reiterated further that to cement the mutual co-existence and enhance the social status of the people in the Salt mining communities, and help mitigate economic difficulties experienced over the past years, Electrochem has instituted various social responsibility projects.



These include but not limited to; provision of about One Thousand and Three Hundred (1,300) jobs, the establishment of women support schemes, construction of markets among others.



Speaking on challenges encountered, Dr. Mckorley stressed the poor road network, distance to landing port and difficulty encountered in transporting the haulage for shipment and unavailability of a storage facility for the salt at the harbour.



He said there is a great demand for the commodity on the market, hence the company is positioning itself to occupy it.



Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi in her remarks was impressed with work done within the spate of 10 months, and reminded the team of the President's interest in the Salt and Allied Industries, hence every support needed to further boost the sector was going to be provided.



She assured Electrochem of the current board's assistance in whichever way possible to propel the salt mining company to have its name registered both locally and on the global market.