Miner sentenced to five years for extortion

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a miner to five years imprisonment in hard labour for extorting money from Yaw Owusu, another miner.



Kudjo Konyazi, 27, also attempted extorting money from Owusu’s boss.



He admitted conspiring with Zenabu, currently at large, to extort the money from Owusu, the first complainant, and attempted the same on Owusu’s boss, the second complainant.



Police Detective, Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori, told the Court presided over by Mr. Mark Diboro Tair-imah, that the complainants (Owusu and his boss), Zenabu and Konyazi lived at Manso-Datano.



He said in July 2021, Owusu gave his phone number to a witness in the case to be given to Zenabu to call him concerning a job issue, adding that Zenabu, after receiving the number, gave it to Konyazi, her boyfriend and the two conspired to extort money from him (Owusu).



The prosecution said in executing their plan, Konyazi called Owusu on his phone and threatened that he was an armed robber and knew where he worked hence, he asked him (Owusu) to send GHC200.00, else, he would go to his mining site and kill him.



Detective Chief Inspector Ofori said after persistent threats, he (Owusu) sent him GHC100.00 through Konyazi’s MTN Mobile money account, which he and his girlfriend shared.



The Court heard that on January 1, 2022, at about 1000 hours, Konyazi called Owusu and demanded the phone number of the second complainant (name withheld), who is the owner of the mining site, where Owusu worked.



Detective Chief Inspector Ofori said Owusu gave the number to Konyazi on which he called the second complainant and threatened to rob him too if he did not send him money.



He said on January 10, 2022, at about 2000 hours, Konyazi was lured by a female, a witness in the case, arrested by the second complainant, and handed over to the police.



Konyazi in his investigations cautioned the statement and admitted the offences and after investigations, he was arraigned.