Mills was driven to hospital in an ambulance, not in my car booth – Koku Anyidoho

General News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: angelonline.com

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Ayidoho has described as false reports that he rushed Ghana’s late President John Evans Atta Mills to the 37 Military for treatment in his car booth.



The late Ghanaian leader who was also a law lecturer served as President of Ghana from 2009, having defeated the governing party candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2008 election.



Koku Anyidoho said on Angel FM’s Anↄpa Bↄfoↄ morning show on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 that Atta Mills, the former president of Ghana was driven to 37 Military Hospital in an ambulance and not in his car booth as has been speculated.



“Prof Mills was driven to 37 in an ambulance and not in my car booth as some people are saying…he was not taken to children’s ward or maternity ward as people say…,” he said.