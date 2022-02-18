Mills was a national asset, inquest move ‘patriotic, well-intended’ – Annoh Dompreh

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Four NPP MPs demand inquest



They want Parliament to look into death of Jon Atta Mills



Mills' former aide Koku Anyidoho has been championing a similar cause



One of the four Members of Parliament pushing for a bipartisan Parliamentary probe into the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has defended the move despite harsh criticisms.



Annoh Dompreh, who is MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip stated that the former President was a “national asset without contention” and there was the need to bring finality to his death.



He averred that persons with nothing to hide needed not to get worked up over their motion before the House but rather join them in doing so.



“It's unfortunate our colleagues are misinterpreting our patriotic and well-intended action. The late President was a National Asset without contention. We are determined to get to the bottom of this matter, regardless of your unjustifiable worry.



“If you have nothing to hide, you ought to join the probe to bring finality to such an important matter. This will not undermine other equally important national concerns,” he added.



He was responding to a tweet in which a presidential staffer, Samuel Bryan Buabeng, said he was ready to donate his salary of three months to assist the state with the probe.



“I will donate 3 months of my salary to support the state to bring finality to the death of former President Prof. John Evans Atta Mills especially when allegations are flying wide from prominent persons. Kudos Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh and his colleagues."



Annoh-Dompreh and three others filed a Private Member’s motion seeking a bi-partisan investigation into the death of late President Atta-Mills.



The other members are: Tolon MP, Habib Iddrissu; Mpraeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku and Tema Central MP, Yves Hanson-Nortey.



Their motion is “to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on July 24, 2012.”



President John Atta Mills, who was suffering from alleged throat cancer, died in hospital in the capital, Accra on July 24, 2012. A statement from his office said the 68-year-old died a few hours after being taken ill.



The issue has come up recently, especially with his former spokesman Koko Anyidoho leading the call for a formal inquest via Twitter and on mainstream media.



Samuel, Atta Mills’ brother who is also a lawmaker, has dismissed the call while some former appointees have described the call in harsh language.