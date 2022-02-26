Mills inquest motion ‘forgery’ – When will Annoh-Dompreh debunk ‘wild lies?’

General News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

NPP MPs demand bipartisan probe into Mills' death



Nsawam Adoagyiri MP defends decision



Two MPs deny involvement in the inquest request



It has been a whole week since Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri promised to unpack ‘wild lies’ that had been peddled that he had engaged in forgery of signatures of two of his colleagues on a motion filed in Parliament.



Annoh-Dompreh’s first reaction to the issue was via a text message he sent to Accra-based Joy FM, the content of which was read on Friday, February 18, 2022 edition of their news programme, 'Top Story'.



“Please ignore such wild lies. I will deal with it at the appropriate time, don’t worry,” Annoh-Dompreh wrote.



The closest that the Majority Chief Whip came to publicly commenting on the issue again in a Twitter exchange. The MP had tweeted football-related matters relative to the Hearts – Kotoko game last weekend.



“It’s a day for fabulous..!” he tweeted, which post elicited a response from one Nii, who cautioned: “Don’t come and forge anything here too.”



The MP quoted that tweet and responded: “Open your eyes…” the last pronouncement he made relative to the forgery case and at the time of filing this report.



Till, he comes with the evidence he promised in his text message to Joy FM, Ghanaians will wait.



Background



In a Memo of Friday, February 18, 2022; the two NPP lawmakers, Davis Ansah Opoku, MP for Mpraeso and Yves Nii Noi Hansen Nortey, MP for Tema Central, denied being party to an earlier 4-member motion seeking a bipartisan probe in the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills.



The other two in the original memo were the only signatory to the motion Frank Annoh-Dompreh and Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon and Annoh-Dompreh’s deputy.



Davis and Yves, subsequently asked that their names be expunged from the said motion.



“Though we are aware of a broader discussion on the motion, we are unaware of any such motion being filed under our instruction and in our names.



“We therefore, call on your high office to expunge our names as co-sponsors of the said motion,” their memo to the Majority Leader said. Annoh-Dompreh and the entire Majority Caucus were copied in the memo.



On February 17, the day the motion was filed, Annoh-Dompreh defended the decision to demand a bi-partisan probe on his Twitter handle.



“It's unfortunate our colleagues are misinterpreting our patriotic and well-intended action. The late President was a National Asset without contention. We are determined to get to the bottom of this matter, regardless of your unjustifiable worry.



“If you have nothing to hide, you ought to join the probe to bring finality to such an important matter. This will not undermine other equally important national concerns,” he added