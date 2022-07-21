Mills' body: 'It's a shame you're doing dirty politics to support Mahama' - Anyidoho fires late Mills' brother

General News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Brother of former President, John Evans Atta Mills is furious that the government has allowed the Atta Mills Institute to tamper with the grave of the former President.



In a series of tweets on Tuesday by Koku Anyidoho, an aide to the late Prof. Atta Mills, he has responded equally to the claims by Samuel Atta Mills, MP for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem Constituency in the Central Region.



Samuel Koku Anyidoho has asked him to produce the autopsy report of the late President and tell us what killed his brother.



"Sammy Atta-Mills says I am a buffoon? I see! Let him produce the autopsy report of the late President Atta-Mills. Sammy Atta-Mills should tell us, what killed his brother. He says, his brother died in his hands: he should tell us how his brother died," he tweeted on Tuesday evening.



According to him he will not use Asomdwe Park, the final resting place of the late President for partisan politics, but it is a big shame that Sammy Atta-Mills has neglected the burial place of his brother, and is using the work the State is doing for dirty politics, in support of John Dramani Mahama.



"Sammy Atta-Mils has never celebrated his brother; he wants me to tell the story of his wickedness towards his brother?" Koku Anyidoho tweeted again on Tuesday.





The non-governmental organisation run by Koku Anyidoho, an aide to the late Prof. Atta Mills, says they are rehabilitating the ‘Asomdwe Park’ where the mortal remains of the ‘Asomdwehene’ were buried.



According to brother of the former President, Samuel Atta Mills, the current arrangement goes against customs.



“It is not proper to allow the NGO to make changes to the grave without recourse to the family,” he said.



“Apparently a group calling itself Atta Mills Institute that the family does not recognize and Coastal Development Authority have gone to break this grave of President Evans Atta Mills…why would you go and touch somebody’s grave without informing the family? . . . Who has the body now? That is the question I want to ask Ghanaians,” he lamented.



