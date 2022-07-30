Mills’ 10th anniversary: NDC fully briefed on meeting between Nana Addo and organizers – Ofosu-Ampofo

General News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refuted claims that some officials of the party met with President Akufo-Addo to solicit funds for Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills’ 10th Anniversary commemoration.



According to the National Chairman of the party, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the meeting between the Head of State and NDC’s Mr Alex Sebgefia who is the Chairman of the Atta Mills Memorial Heritage and Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, a former minister for National Security, was not related to the just ended event.



It would be recalled that columnist Maxwell Okamafo Addo wrote an article published with the headline “The enemy within: Totobi Kwakye destroying the NDC” in which he accused Mr Quakyi of meeting the President to among other things beg for funds.



“Did you inform the party that you were going to meet President Akufo-Addo last week and beg for funding for the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage?



“Yes you met President Akufo-Addo to invite him for the 10th Anniversary Observation of the passing of the ex-President, and also beg for funds what a shame,” part of the publication carried by GhanaWeb read.



But in its appreciation message to stakeholders who made the event held last Tuesday, July 26, 2022 “a dignified commemoration,” the NDC indicated that they were informed of the meeting and were briefed on discussions held between the parties at the meeting.



“While celebrating the success of the commemorative events, we join hands with the Memorial Heritage in dispelling the rumours surrounding the meeting held between President Akufo-Addo and Messrs. Totobi Quakyi and Alex Segbefia in the days preceding the start of the party’s commemorative events.



“We wish it to be known that the leadership of the party was fully briefed the moment the invitation to meet President Akufo-Addo was received, and deliberations therefrom had nothing to do with the funding of the Memorial Heritage which Mr Segbefia chairs,” said the statement issued by Mr Ampofo on July 29, 2022.