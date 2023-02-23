Military visits GETFUND to discuss Akufo-Addo’s proposed War College

General News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A high-powered delegation from the Ghana Armed Forces has visited the Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Dr Richard Ampofo Boadu.



The high-powered delegation, led by the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral, Seth Amoama visited the GETFund administrator on Tuesday, 21 February 2023, at the Fund’s Secretariat in Accra.



The purpose of the visit was to follow up on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s promise to establish a War College in Ghana.



According to the CDS, it is a routine for interested primary institutions to follow up in such situations to ensure the promise is brought to fruition.



He indicated that the ‘’visit is also an opportunity for us to rekindle the long-standing relationship that has existed between GAF and GETFund.’’



The CDS also revealed that the vision is to commence a National Defense University (NDU) with the War College being one of its four key colleges.



On his part, the administrator of the GETFund stressed the role of his outfit in the realisation of the proposed War College, by initiating the processes leading to full compliance.



“The promise by the President came at the right time as GETFund is still preparing its budget for the year 2023 for approval in March,” the GETFund administrator said.



He noted that: “Though our [GETFund] total receivables have been handicapped by the Capping and the Re-Alignment Act, we will use reasonable efforts to allocate funds towards this novel Strategic Defense College in Ghana.”



He assured the GAF that, he will put the discussions before the Board of Trustees of the Fund for consideration and necessary action as part of the 2023 GETFund Distribution Formula.



The GETFund has been tasked to provide seed money for the establishment of a War College in the country.



President Akufo-Addo disclosed this at the WASSA Games at Burma Camp in Accra.



The college is expected to train military personnel in modern warfare and other strategies.



“I have tasked the Ministry of Defence and the Military High Command to begin the process of establishing a War College in Ghana this year. The Ghana Educational Trust Fund will provide the seed capital. It will create a peaceful, secure environment for the growth and prosperity of our nation,” President Akufo-Addo stated.