Regional News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A military truck has run into people seated by the roadside in Zebilla leading to the death of one in the Upper East Region.



Others were also injured in the accident.



An eyewitness disclosed that the car coming from the Bolga stretch towards Bawku veered into the people.



It is not clear what triggered the incident, however, it comes in the wake of other accidents involving the military last week.