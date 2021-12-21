Military stormed parliament - Dafeamekpor reveals

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliamentarians engage in fisticuffs over e-levy



Sam George apologizes for MPs conduct



Parliament reconvenes



Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has revealed that the military stormed the precincts of parliament during the chaos that erupted on the floor of the Chamber on Monday, December 20, 2021.



The issue of military invasion in parliament became topical during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.



A joint military and police personnel moved into the Chamber of Parliament to control some disturbances on the floor following disagreements between the NDC and NPP MPs on the election of the Speaker for the Eighth Parliament.



This received widespread condemnation especially from the minority group.



Parliamentary sitting on Monday December 20, 2021, which extended into the early hours of Tuesday December 21, 2021, also turned chaotic as some MPs threw punches and slaps at each other when presiding first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, attempted to cede his Chair to second deputy speaker, Andrew Asiamah, to enable him participate in the voting process to determine whether the e-levy bill should be considered under a certificate of urgency.







Giving accounts on the security situation on parliament’s premise, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor indicated that the military was present but they as Minority MPs were unperturbed about their presence.



“Once again this Govt ordered the Military to storm Parliament but we were not intimidated at all he tweeted.











It is unclear if the minority will demand a probe into who sanctioned the military’s presence.