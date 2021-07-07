Military, police to appear before Ejura committee today

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The police and the military commands are expected to, on Wednesday, July 7, appear before the three-member ministerial committee probing the Ejura shootings.



The committee chaired by Court of Appeal judge Justice George Kingsley Koomson began sitting on Tuesday, July 6 at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi.



First to appear before it was the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, who justified the deployment of the army to Ejura.



He told the committee he had gathered intelligence that the youth had hatched a plot to destroy security installations including the police station.



As the head of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), Mr Osei-Mensah said he despatched the military to ensure peace on that fateful day.



But he said he did not anticipate the deadly outcome as witnessed on Tuesday, June 29.



The military and the police are expected to give their version of the incident.



After the police were driven away by the irate youth in Ejura that day, the military were called in.



Unfortunately, the soldiers fired gunshots in an attempt to quell the disturbances, leading to the killing of two and injuring of four.



The Medical Superintendent at the Ejura Government Hospital, Dr Mensah Manye, gave details on the deadly impact of the shots.



