Military men go haywire in Ashaiman, brutalise residents over alleged death of soldier

General News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament, Ernest Norgbey, has confirmed to GhanaWeb that some military personnel in Ashaiman appear to have taken the law into their hands, moving from house to house and brutalizing residents in the area.



This comes after videos of the incident captured by some residents went viral on social media.



In some of these videos, personnel were seen hitting and brutalising who were outside of their rooms during the early hours of the day.



The incident which happened at the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, 2023 is said to have happened at Official town in Ashaiman during a heavy downpour.



Details emerging indicate that the personnel were avenging the death of one of their colleagues who was killed in the area on the dawn of Saturday, March 4, 2023.



Reports indicate that residents have been forced to stay in their rooms until there is calm.



Most streets in the area are very empty.



Below are some of the videos from social media:



