Military, civilian brutalities: Government must halt impunity in the Upper East – Adib Saani

General News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, Adib Saani has called on the government to make sure there is lasting peace and unity between security agencies and civilians in the Upper East region.



This comes on the back of the recent military and civilian brutalities recorded in the Upper East region.



“On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, a group of armed youth launched a vicious attack on a team of counter-terrorism intelligence officers deployed by the Ministry of National Security to Garu. But for the timely intervention of the military, the officers could have been killed.



“In response to the attack on October 24th, the Ministry of National Security and the Ghana Armed Forces conducted a joint operation in Garu on Saturday, October 28, 2023, to seize weapons used by the attackers and apprehend the perpetrators.Regrettably, this operation resulted in some excesses, including the brutalization of civilians and causing bodily harm,” Mr. Adib Saani narrated in a press release.



He continued: “The Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building condemns the brutalization of civilians by state security agents. We also strongly condemn the attacks on state security, and the terror meted out on the local population by these armed youth in the area. All well-meaning Ghanaians oblivion of tribal and religious affiliations should equally condemn the deliberate undermining of national security by these youth. We condemn the needless loss of life in the never-ending cycle of violence between the Mamprusis and the Kusasis.”



Below is the full press release:



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



TAKING A BOLD STAND AGAINST IMPUNITY IN THE UPPER EAST REGION Date: October 29, 2023



The Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building expresses its deep concern and condemns the recent violent incidents in Garu, in the Upper East Region. On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, a group of armed youth launched a vicious attack on a team of counter-terrorism intelligence officers deployed by the Ministry of National Security to Garu. But for the timely intervention of the military, the officers could have been killed. This attack is just one in a series of incidents that threaten peace and security in the region.



These troubling events are not isolated incidents. In recent years, there have been several attacks against state security actors, leading to loss of lives and destruction of public property. Some of the notable incidents include;



On 23rd January 2023, a police constable, Regina Angenu, was shot dead at Habitat, Gigande On 3rd April 2023, an immigration officer was shot dead at the Bawku Municipal Assembly opposite Ambitious filling station. On 16th March 2022, military men came under attack at Baribari-Buabula. On 7th December 2021, Defence intelligence vehicles were set ablaze at Sabon Gari police checkpoint. On 21st September 2023, a police escort was attacked at Gbewa College of Education, Pusiga. On 13th May 2022, an ambulance was attacked at Bazua, Binduri. Other attacks on military personnel and police escorts, among others, have been well documented. In response to the attack on October 24th, the Ministry of National Security and the Ghana Armed Forces conducted a joint operation in Garu on Saturday, October 28, 2023, to seize weapons used by the attackers and apprehend the perpetrators. Regrettably, this operation resulted in some excesses, including the brutalization of civilians and causing bodily harm. The Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building condemns the brutalization of civilians by state security agents. We also strongly condemn the attacks on state security, and the terror meted out on the local population by these armed youth in the area. All well-meaning Ghanaians oblivion of tribal and religious affiliations should equally condemn the deliberate undermining of national security by these youth. We condemn the needless loss of life in the never-ending cycle of violence between the Mamprusis and the Kusasis. We urge unity and cooperation between civilians and state security to restore peace and security to the region. It is essential for all stakeholders, including community leaders, local authorities, civil society organizations, and the government, to come together and work collaboratively to address the root causes of such violence and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents and security personnel in the Region. The Jatikay Centre remains committed to promoting dialogue, peace-building, and human security in the region and will continue to monitor and support efforts to address these challenges. For media inquiries and further information, please contact:



Adib Saani 0244985099



