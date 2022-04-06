Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

An Accra-bound military bus carrying some military personnel has, today, Wednesday, 6 April 2022, been involved in a single accident between the Ajei-Kojo and Tema Abattoir stretch of the Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1).



Police accident (MTTD) Personnel are currently at the scene managing traffic flow.



The road Safety Management Services Limited is also at the scene to recover and tow the roll-over bus to allow the flow of traffic.



Meanwhile, the Police in a statement have advised that all Accra-bound approaching motorists should exercise patience and comply with Police directions.



There are no reports of casualties.