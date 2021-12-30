Military bomb squad investigating explosion scare at KIA Terminal 3 - GACL

General News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Officials of the Ghana Armed Forces' Base Ammunition Depot Unit were deployed to the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, to deal with a bomb scare, the Ghana Airport Company Limited, GACL, confirmed in a statement.



The bomb squad are said to have conducted preliminary assessment of an abandoned bag at the airport which triggered fears of a possible bomb attack.



After preliminary assessment of the bag and its contents, "the bag was subsequently taken away for further investigations," the statement added.



Photos shared by pro-government Asaase Radio showed the abandoned backpack on one of the chairs at the arrival halls of the airport.



A fully suited officer of the bomb and another military officer are also seen in one of the photos whiles another photo shows the opened bag displaying some contents.



Some white powdered substance was found in it when personnel of the Base Ammunition Depot Unit of GAF opened it. It has been sent to the FDA for lab evaluation, the Asaase Radio report stated.



The three-paragraph GACL statement read in part: "Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) can confirm that on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at around 9pm, an unattended bag was sighted at the arrival hall of Terminal 3, Kotoka International Airport.



“The Base Ammunition Depot Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces was immediately brought in to conduct a preliminary assessment of the bag and its contents. The bag was subsequently taken away for further investigations, the outcome of which will be made public.



Earlier, several users on Twitter had shared a video showing what was claimed to have been a suspected bomb detonation at the airport.



