Military attacks in Garu unacceptable despite increasing attacks on security persons – Analyst

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Security analyst Adib Saani has described the alleged military brutalities against the residents of Garu in the East Region as disturbing.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, the security analyst noted that we should not limit the incident to the community or the region where the incident occurred since it is a national crisis.



"It is completely unacceptable. Whatever happened in Garu has consequences for the country. If you live in Accra or Tema and believe the problem does not affect you, then it is a mistake. Whatever occurred has serious consequences, and we must deal with it as a national crisis,” he believes.



He said that even though the attack was unfortunate when you look at it from a broader perspective, what happened was based on several reasons. One of them is the consistent attacks on security personnel in the country.



”We have several cases of attacks on security officers, including the killing of a police officer, Corporal Angela, in Bawku and an immigration officer in the same area. We have well-documented cases of attacks against police convoys, and it is becoming one too many.



”Some of these young people have guns that are like military-style guns, and some of these guns are superior to those of our military, and so it gives them some form of motivation and a false sense of strength to face the soldiers’ boot to boot, and that is what is causing the problem," he submitted.



The other point he spoke about was building trust and confidence in our security agencies since a lack of trust and confidence fuels these attacks.



”When the public lacks trust and confidence in our security agencies, it affects the security of the state, which is not the best," he added.



He finally spoke about disinformation and misinformation, stressing that the spread of fake news can potentially undermine Ghana's security and stability.



”The spread of fake news on social media is dangerous in the country because if you spread fake news about the transportation of guns, that is dangerous,” he concluded.