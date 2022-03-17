Military arrests 10 suspects involved in shooting of 3 soldiers in Bawku

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Army says suspects arrested have been handed over to the police



2 soldiers shot undergoing treatment at 37 Military Hospital - GAF



Situation in Bawku under control – GAF



Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has disclosed that it has arrested 10 suspects alleged to be involved in a shootout with its troops in Bawku which got three soldiers injured.



In a statement issued, the GAF indicated that eight of the suspects were arrested in a joint exercise with the police at Buabula and Pusiga, and have been handed over to the police while two of them who were shot are under armed guard in two different hospitals.



“It must be noted that in the early hours of Wednesday 16 March 2022, troops deployed at Sabongari heard gunshots emanating from an uncompleted building. They proceeded to the location and in a bid to cordon off the area, armed assailants fired at the troops, resulting in injuries to three soldiers. An exchange of fire, therefore, ensued between the troops and assailants.



"Subsequent to this, the personnel of 11 Mechanised Battalion with the support of the Police, stepped up with the cordon and search operations at Buabula and Pusiga to fish out the suspects who had shot at the three soldiers. One suspect who had sustained gunshot wounds was traced to Akunye Memorial Hospital and placed under armed guard,” the statement read.



The military added that “… two of the three soldiers who were attacked are receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital after been airlifted to Accra.”



It further stated that the situation in Bawku is now under control and that its officers remain on high alert to deal with any situation that may arise subsequently.



