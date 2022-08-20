Military and technology should be inseparable – Bawumia

General News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the military and technology should be inseparable.



To this end, he has called on the authorities of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) to develop Modules focusing on the ongoing digitalisation awareness and cyber security issues to add to the tools in the fight against terrorism.



Dr Bawumia said this as a Guest of Honour at the Joint Graduation Ceremony for Senior Command and Staff Course 43 and the Master of Science in Defence and International Politics Class of 2022 of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) on Friday, 19 August 2022.



He urged the graduates, made up of Officers from 11 sister African countries including Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Niger, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Togo, to leverage the networks developed in the course of training to collaborate effectively and ensure enhanced security and development on the continent.



