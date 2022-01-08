Military Officer who opened fire at A&C Mall would be duly punished – GAF

General News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

The Ghana Armed Force (GAF) has stated that Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong, the military Officer involved in a shorting incident at the A&C Mall, would be duly punished.



Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong on December 31, 2021, was captured in a video firing an AK 47 several times into the air at the A&C Mall in East Legon, Accra.



MyJoy Online, on January 8, 2022, reported that the Acting Director of the Department of Public Relations of GAF, Commander Andy La-Anyane, in an interview said GAF was seriously investigating the incident because it was totally unprofessional for a military officer to engage in such as an act.



“The Military High Command takes this particular incident seriously because it is unprofessional for a soldier to go to a public place and fire his rifle indiscriminately”, the acting director was quoted by MyJoy Online.



He added that after the investigation, the military officer would receive the appropriate punishment.



“So the Command is waiting for the outcome of the investigation by the military police and then the necessary sanctions will be applied to serve as a deterrent to others.” The commander said.



In an earlier interview by the media house, Commander La-Anyane said Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong could suffer sanctions ranging from a reduction in rank to dismissal if he is found guilty.