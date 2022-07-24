Miawani community gets borehole after years of advocacy work

Regional News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: Isaac Debrah Bekoe, Contributor

Miawani community located in the Suhum municipality now has access to safe water through a borehole drilled for them by some philanthropists.



The establishment of the borehole comes after As I Grow NGO advocated for potable drinking water for deprived communities including Miawani community in the Eastern region.



Chief Executive officer of As I Grow, Isaac Debrah Bekoe, lamented how deprived communities were prone to waterborne diseases due to the unavailability of potable drinking water.



He also said most deprived communities were face with multifaceted problems such as dilapidated school buildings, poor road networks, lack of market for farm products, teenage pregnancy, among others.



He however acknowledged the works of KJM Foundation and Medley Choir for their rapid response to alleviate this problem at Miawani.



Mr Bekoe however called on other organisations to help other communities with similar situations.



"As I Grow NGO which is based in Larteh Akuapem in the Eastern Region has its main focus on how to support and advocate for people in the deprived communities in Ghana to come out of their plights," he said.



"Over the years, the NGO has been providing lifeline programmes, donations and activities to help deprived rural communities in the country in terms of education, women empowerment, teenage pregnancy, water and sanitation, youth development, general rural development and agriculture," he added.