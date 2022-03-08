Mfantsipim, Osu Salem Old Students congratulate new Osu Mantse

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: Lartey Opintan

Members of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) 1996 Year Group and the Osu Salem JSS Old Boys Association (OSOBA) 1993 Year Group have visited the new Osu Mantse, Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV to congratulate him and wish him well.



The new Osu Mantse is a member of both Year Groups of the two schools and he expressed appreciation to his colleagues for their kind gesture, support and assurances to stand behind him in all circumstances.



He also used the opportunity to inform the Old Boys of the two schools of his vision for Osu and requested the support of his mates from various fields and backgrounds to assist when he calls on them.



The Owuo We Amantra, the principal ruling house of Osu presented Nicholas Nii Nortey Owuo who was later installed by the Dzaase as the new Osu Mantse under the Stool name, Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV.



Nicholas is a direct great-grandson of Nii Noi Owuo II (17th Osu Mantse). He was born on Tuesday, 20th December 1977 to the late Mr Joseph Nicholas Nii Noi Owuo and Madam Florence Anyekor Nunoo from Okanfra We, La.



Nicholas Nii Nortey Owuo started his primary education at the Osu Presbyterian Boys Primary School and later proceeded to the Osu Salem Junior Secondary School where he wrote the BECE in 1993 and passed before gaining admission to Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast in 1994 for his senior secondary education.



He continued to Takoradi Polytechnic (now Takoradi Technical University) in 1997 to pursue HND in Civil Engineering which he successfully completed in 2000. He later pursued Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering at the KAAF University College, an affiliate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and graduated with Second-Class Honours (Upper Division) in 2018.





OSOBA 93 year group with Osu Mantse Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV