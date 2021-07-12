Mfantseman Girls gets support for winning Regional Renewable Energy Challenge

Regional News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

MAMDEV Ghana Limited, a development firm, in collaboration with Steady X has donated an amount of GH¢ 10,000.00 to Mfantseman Girls Senior High School for winning the 2021 Central Regional edition of the 'Renewable Energy Challenge'.



Additionally, the Company has also pledged to sponsor the team to visit the company's research laboratory and manufacturing plant on renewable energy in the People's Republic of China.



Steady/X is an Alternative Education Support Organisation, which offers a variety of technologically based courses to enlighten individuals.



The support is to encourage the students and boost their morale to prepare effectively for the Zonal Competition scheduled from Monday, August 16 - Friday, August 20, where Mfantseman Girls School would represent the Central Region.



The best six school projects would be selected for exhibition for each zone, for a presentation at the finals to be held at the Accra International Conference Centre during the 7th Ghana Renewable Energy Fair on to be held on Friday, October 15, 2021.



The competition, initiated by the Energy Commission in collaboration with the Bui Power Authority and the Ghana Education Service (GES), sought to create education and awareness in renewable energy and its efficiency among schools across the country.



It is also to help develop research skills, promote technical innovation in renewable energy efficiencies in the students for them to develop the passion for solving renewable energy challenges, climate change issues and encourage hard work through public recognition and rewards.













Presenting the package, Mr John Ayayee, Managing Director of Steady X, said the gesture was part of MAMDEV and his Company's educational transformation agenda under its $10 billion Cape Coast Green City Project.MAMDEV Ghana Limited, the lead consultant and facilitator of the Cape Coast Green City Project in partnership with several local and foreign partners and investors, have instituted the initiative as part of a larger design to transform Cape Coast and Elmina into a model, smart city.The partners would use their capacities to ensure sustainable, diverse, integrated and strong development in Cape Coast Metropolis and beyond.The foreign partners include Steady/X and Haitech Technologies, an information technology firm, with support from the Chiefs and people of Cape Coast and the Government of Ghana as well as the Diaspora.The sponsorship package falls under the education model of the Cape Coast Green City Project, which will also see to the distribution of some 40, 000 laptops to students in the Cape Coast Metropolis.Mr Ayayee hoped that the sponsorship will equip and encourage the team from Mfantseman Girls to win the ultimate national award to be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Accra International Conference Centre during the 7th Ghana Renewable Energy Fair.He encouraged the students to cultivate the habit of thinking outside the box to solve generational issues to help find solutions to national scientific issues and improve livelihoods.He applauded the team, which comprised only girls, committed to turning the fortunes of the Country around to spark development.Miss Lily Ayim, Assistant Head, Academics of Mfantseman School, who received the package, assured the company of their relentless desire to go for the ultimate national award and make the school and the Region proud.She called for support in the area of infrastructure as well as teaching and learning materials to aid academic activities.Explaining the school's project, Abigail Esinam Hededzi, the team leader, said the school worked on road power with the idea of converting mechanical energy into electrical energy.It sought to address the problem of power shortages and over reliance on hydro-electric power in Ghana and to produce sufficient energy without any adverse effects on the environment."The energy generated from the project can be used by the Ghana Highway Authority to power traffic lights, streets, washing bays as a result of intense research and brainstorming for a unique yet efficient source of renewable energy," she added.