Metro’s Good Evening Ghana now a Pseudo-NPP Talk Show – NDC MP jabs

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, Member of Parliament for South Dayi has taken a swipe at the Good Evening Ghana program which runs twice a week on Accra-based Metro TV.



According to the lawmaker, the show has taken on the garb of a propaganda outfit for the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP.



In a Twitter post of August 5, 2021; Dafeamekpor also hit at the host Paul Adom-Otchere whose choice of wall portraits – that of president Akufo-Addo and his vice Bawumia - he said were like academic awards to the show host Paul Adom-Otchere.



“Metro TV’s GEG has over the last couple of years metamorphosed into a pseudo-Npp TV talk shop. The Host proudly hangs the portraits of Prez & Vice on his walls as if they were his Legon meritorious Awards. So to Paul now, Npp is like “Le Patria es Primero”. God pls give us life,” the post read.



The interview section of the Thursday, August 5 edition of the program had on board former NDC Minister of Youth and Sports, Employment and Labour Relations and Water Resources, Works and Housing, E. T. Mensah.



His appearance was a part two as he narrated his side of the Saglemi Housing scandal that has seen his immediate successor at the Water Resources Works and Housing Ministry, Collins Dauda, facing charges of willfully causes financial loss to the state along with four others.



Dauda and his co-accused appeared in court yesterday and pleaded not guilty to all charges before they were granted combined $322 million bail for their role in the $200 million project which is only parlty completed but yet to be inhabited.



Mr Mensah, a former Ningo Prampram lawmaker, insisted that he had not signed any document that indicated that the 5,000 unit Saglemi project had to be executed in phases, contrary to claims by some NDC officials.



Good Evening Ghana ‘called out’ by critics



The North Dayi MP is not the first public figure to express concerns about Good Evening Ghana programme.



In April this year, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, sarcastically asked that the show be taken seriously.



He was commenting on a Facebook post by Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), who had earlier posted on social media: “The KSM show used to be my favourite comedy show on TV. Now, my favourite comedy show is Good Evening Ghana.”



Manasseh in his response said: “I strongly disagree with you. A show that staunchly defends the Jubilee House and [the] same Jubilee House thinks the host is doing PR deserving of payment should be taken seriously. It must not be classified as comedy.”



The programme had a few days prior been described by NDC scribe Johnson Asiedu Nketia as a "lotto staking show because it lacks critical analysis."



Adom-Otchere, the Good Evening Ghana show host uses his editorial segment to take on some individuals, criticizing them strongly for stating their opinions on some pertinent issues in the country.







