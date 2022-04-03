Metro Mass bus burns into ashes on Ho road, no casualties recorded

General News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

An accident has occurred on the Ho road in the Volta Region on Saturday, April 2, 2022.



In a video posted by Starrfm and sighted by GhanaWeb, a Ho bound Kumasi Metro Mass Transit burnt into ashes a few meters away from Tsito in the Ho West District of the Volta region.



According to the report, no casualties were recorded as all passengers escaped unhurt.



Meanwhile, the cause of the accident is yet to be known.



This is however not the first time this year that a car has gotten burnt in an accident.



On March 22, 2022, fourteen persons onboard an Accra-bound Ford vehicle from Tarkwa reportedly died in a car crash at Asem Asa in the Shama District, near the boundary between Western and Central Regions.



A number of bodies at the scene of the accident were left charred after the crashed bus caught fire.



An eyewitness said the accident occurred after a truck lost control and burst its tyre in an attempted overtaking, and crashed into the Ford, which was paving way for an oncoming truck.





