Metro Mass Transit bus burnt; driver gives chilling account how over 70 passengers got saved

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

But for the heroics of a Metro Mass driver, Maxwell Akrofi, another tragedy would have befallen the nation on the Kumasi-Accra road.



Maxwell Akrofi was driving Metro Mass Transit bus with registration number GS 3611-Z and was bound for Agya Prayer Camp, a popular prayer center at Ejisu-Adadientem, run by the Church of Pentecost.



The over 70 passengers escaped unhurt after the bus caught fire around Tech Police Station Monday night.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma, the driver recounted to host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin how the bus caught fire.



“But for my in-depth knowledge and decades of experience behind the wheels and God’s intervention, a different story might have been told,” he said.



Giving a chilling account of the incident, Maxwell Akrofi explained that “I smelled an unusual scent from the engine so I stopped the bus and ordered all the passengers to get down then I removed the battery from the engine hoping that it would foil any electrical mishaps. But a few minutes after I removed the battery, I realized sparks of torches beneath the engine then the blaze intensified and razed down the bus while the passengers stood helpless”.



He explained fire personnel got to the scene several minutes after the bus was burnt beyond recognition although there were no casualties.



On Tuesday, November 2, a similar incident happened on the Akomadan stretch in the Ashanti Region after a bus torched and killed six persons, leaving dozens injured. The whole country was plunged into a state of mourning.



Speaking with some of the victims who escaped the fire incident, they applauded the driver for his heroic intervention that saved their lives.