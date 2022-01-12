Metro Mass Transit Ltd consoles victims of Anhyiaso road accident

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Metro Mass Transit Limited has commiserated with victims of last Monday’s accident involving one of its buses and a Sprinter minibus at the outskirt of Anhyiaso in the Bibiani Anhyiaso – Bekwai Municipality in the Western North Region.



So far, the crash has claimed 13 lives, all of whom were in the Sprinter minibus.



According to MMTL, it is a sad moment for the company as it mourns all the cherished passengers onboard the sprinter bus who have lost their rives whilst wishing those injured a speedy recovery.



In a statement, MMTL said it “has restrained its staff from commenting on the cause of the crash whilst we wait for the outcome of the investigations from the Ghana Police. MMTL would also want to appeal to the media to exercise circumspection in their reportage in order not to make any prejudicial conclusions or cause more pain to the deceased families.”



It added, “As a company, we have dedicated our Risk and Safety Officers on the ground to assist the Ghana Police in their investigation. We are entreating our cherished passengers and the general public to remain calm whilst investigations continue to unravel the true cause of the crash with the assurance that MMTL remains the safest, reliable, and efficient means of transportation in Ghana.”